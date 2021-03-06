Sheriff Tommy Ford speaks at First Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford took the opportunity to thank the community for the support shown to him and his department throughout the years.

As a guest speaker at the Bay County Chamber of Commerce’s monthly meeting, he discussed the problems and solutions that the Sheriff’s Office faces on a daily basis.

In particular, he was happy with the success that the body cam program has fostered, by showing all sides of law enforcement encounters. Drug trafficking is another problem that they have had great success in combating. He is also trying to reduce the recidivism rate in jail with a drug treatment program.

“One of the things I want to accomplish today is to thank them for their support of law enforcement. We really feel that here in Bay County and feel that we’re fortunate to have law enforcement officers here to enjoy that community support,” said Ford.

He is proud of the way his deputies have been treated and is striving to maintain the trust that the community has shown.

