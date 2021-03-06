PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An area of low pressure will move through the panhandle Saturday morning bringing clouds and showers to our area. The rain will last only a few hours, but the clouds could linger into the afternoon. Once the clouds exit it will be clear & sunny for the rest of the weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 60s. Lows Sunday morning will be colder and in the low 40s. Sunday will be sunny and cool w/highs in the mid 60s, but after that the warm up begins with highs in the 70s for much of next week. The forecast will also remain dry.

Get all the details on the weekend forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

