Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

A wet start, but a sunny end to the weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An area of low pressure will move through the panhandle Saturday morning bringing clouds and showers to our area. The rain will last only a few hours, but the clouds could linger into the afternoon. Once the clouds exit it will be clear & sunny for the rest of the weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 60s. Lows Sunday morning will be colder and in the low 40s. Sunday will be sunny and cool w/highs in the mid 60s, but after that the warm up begins with highs in the 70s for much of next week. The forecast will also remain dry.

Get all the details on the weekend forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deen wants to welcome everyone back to the re-opening of Paula Deen's Family Kitchen, after it...
New stores emerging in Pier Park just in time for spring break
Fuel and hydraulic fluid spilled during accident.
Traffic accident closes Highway 77 in Southport
Last week at Oakland Terrace Park in Panama City, that nightmare came true during one softball...
Local coach praised for protecting team after hearing gunshots nearby
A local airport is getting ready for what’s looking like a busy tourism season.
New, seasonal flights at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
D.R. Horton has new plans for neighborhood development in South Walton.
New plans for D.R. Horton development on Draper Lake

Latest News

It will start wet, but end sunny this weekend.
Weekend Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing where our clouds will increase from today.
Friday Forecast
Clouds are on the increase w/rain on the way.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Clouds are on the increase w/rain on the way.
Thursday Evening Forecast