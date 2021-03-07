Area Scores and Highlights for Saturday, March 6th
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
Junior College Basketball/Men’s:
Tallahassee 70 Gulf Coast 61
Pensacola State College 46 Chipola 90
Junior College Basketball/Women’s:
Tallahassee 63 Gulf Coast 90
Pensacola State College 48 Chipola 71
Junior College Softball:
Wabash Valley 1 Gulf Coast 5
Georgia Military 3 Gulf Coast 2
High School Baseball:
Blountstown 4 Bainbridge 8
Chiles 2 Niceville 6
Liberty County 1 Wakulla 6
High School Softball:
Altha 5 North Bay Haven 6
Marianna 9 Wakulla 3
Niceville 4 Marianna 2
Mosley 1 Holmes County 16
Chiles 5 North Bay Haven 3
Baleview 6 Holmes County 2
Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.