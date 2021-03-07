Advertisement

Area Scores and Highlights for Saturday, March 6th

Sports
Sports(WJHG)
By Julia Daniels
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Junior College Basketball/Men’s:

Tallahassee 70 Gulf Coast 61

Pensacola State College 46 Chipola 90

Junior College Basketball/Women’s:

Tallahassee 63 Gulf Coast 90

Pensacola State College 48 Chipola 71

Junior College Softball:

Wabash Valley 1 Gulf Coast 5

Georgia Military 3 Gulf Coast 2

High School Baseball:

Blountstown 4 Bainbridge 8

Chiles 2 Niceville 6

Liberty County 1 Wakulla 6

High School Softball:

Altha 5 North Bay Haven 6

Marianna 9 Wakulla 3

Niceville 4 Marianna 2

Mosley 1 Holmes County 16

Chiles 5 North Bay Haven 3

Baleview 6 Holmes County 2

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children were hit and killed by a truck on December 4, 2020.
Police continue to wait on toxicology report in mini-golf course accident
Last week at Oakland Terrace Park in Panama City, that nightmare came true during one softball...
Local coach praised for protecting team after hearing gunshots nearby
The ferry is making its last stop in Port St. Joe for finishing touches before it heads to New...
Staten Island Ferries breathe life into Port St. Joe shipyard
Berg Pipe is having to let go of some of its employees due to the Keystone XL Pipeline project...
Berg Pipe to let go of more employees
Officials say the man passed away in the accident.
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Walton County

Latest News

Tyndall has Indians atop the Panhandle standings
Donnie Tyndall has Chipola playing at a high level, team in first and riding a 6 game win streak
Blountstown set to hold fundraiser for Wint family
Blountstown baseball working to help local family dealing with tragedy
The Marlins become the first Bay County team to win a soccer state title
Arnold captures 4A State Championship Thursday
Sports
Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, March 3rd