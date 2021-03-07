Advertisement

Dozens rally before ex-officer put on trial in Floyd’s death

George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers brushed off George Floyd's moans for help on the street outside a south Minneapolis grocery, the square remains a makeshift memorial for Floyd who died at the hand of police making an arrest. The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will begin with jury selection on March 8. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP Photo/Jim Mone)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Dozens of people gathered in front of the Minnesota governor’s mansion on Saturday to demand accountability for police officers, days before a former Minneapolis officer is scheduled to go on trial in the death of George Floyd.

Many of the roughly 150 people who demonstrated in Minnesota were family members of others who died during police encounters. Similar protests were being organized in cities around the country in advance of the trial of Derek Chauvin.

Floyd, a Black man, died May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck while Floyd was held face-down on the ground in handcuffs, saying he couldn’t breathe. Body-camera video time stamps provided by prosecutors show Chauvin held his position for about nine minutes, even after Floyd stopped moving. Floyd was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter and jury selection in his trial begins Monday.

Saturday’s protest in Minnesota was organized by Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence, a coalition of families who lost loved ones in police confrontations. The Star Tribune reports that speakers said that in light of Floyd’s death, they want other fatal police encounters reopened and examined.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children were hit and killed by a truck on December 4, 2020.
Police continue to wait on toxicology report in mini-golf course accident
Last week at Oakland Terrace Park in Panama City, that nightmare came true during one softball...
Local coach praised for protecting team after hearing gunshots nearby
The ferry is making its last stop in Port St. Joe for finishing touches before it heads to New...
Staten Island Ferries breathe life into Port St. Joe shipyard
Berg Pipe is having to let go of some of its employees due to the Keystone XL Pipeline project...
Berg Pipe to let go of more employees
Officials say the man passed away in the accident.
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Walton County

Latest News

The Biden White House's America Rescue Plan gets through the Senate on a partisan vote.
Senate passes stimulus bill
Panama City police are searching for an escaped inmate.
Panama City police searching for escaped inmate
FHP officials also say five citations were issued for failure to obey law commands when the...
Walton County deputy injured after driver hits patrol vehicle
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks