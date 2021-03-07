Man arrested on drug charges in Marianna

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

On Saturday, members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division were assisted by the United States Marshal’s Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force in a fugitive investigation that resulted in the apprehension of Ja’Drian La’Quin Gilbert.

Gilbert has been a fugitive from justice since December of 2020.

Task Force members located Gilbert at a residence in the Carpenter Cemetary Community of Grand Ridge, and he was taken into custody without incident.

A search warrant was then obtained to further the narcotics investigation in which Gilbert’s arrest warrants were issued.

The search led to the discovery of over seven pounds of high-grade Marijuana, trafficking quantities of Cocaine and Crystal Methamphetamine, multiple firearms, ammunition, paraphernalia, and approximately $6,096.

The results of the search warrant also led to the arrest of Gilbert’s cohabitant, Aundra’Yonna Bell.

Gilbert was arrested on the following charges: possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking in a controlled substance- cocaine, trafficking in a controlled substance- methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

