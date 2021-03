JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

An Alford man is dead after crashing his ATV Saturday evening.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say the man, 50, was driving his ATV on Mcduff Road when he veered off the road.

They say the ATV then overturned, throwing the man off the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.