Panama City Publishing Company Museum brings back popular exhibit

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

In 1920, George Mortimer West and his wife Lillian Carlisle West built the first brick building in St. Andrews, which soon became the Panama City Publishing Company.

Today, the building is now partially a museum. For the month of March, it’s showcasing the West’s unique love story in the form of letters.

“People they had invited to attend their wedding, in this letter we see that they are being asked to be excluded,” volunteer museum collections manager Nancy Hudson said.

It all began with a driven woman.

“She was the first woman registered to vote in St. Andrews. She marched to the beat of her own drummer,” Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership Executive Director Lisa Barnes-Tapscott said.

“She would pass all the secretaries in the office and be like, I need some printing work, what do you have,” Hudson said.

George was well-known as the founding father of Panama City; he started the city’s first daily newspaper.

Some of Lillian’s earliest letters to George were strictly business. She wanted him to put an article in the newspaper for her but that soon changed.

Lillian’s letters begin back in October of 1908 and date all the way through to February of 1909. As these letters progressed, so did her relationship with George.

“Instead of ‘Mr. West,’ it became ‘my dearest one’ and then ‘my darling,’” Hudson said.

Museum attendees are invited to learn the secrets held within these letters and to read some of her most intimate words.

“My dearest one, at last, the closing hours of the day have come. I lay aside my work and I’m alone, thinking of you. And reading and re-reading my love letters,” Lillian wrote.

The love letters from George West are still yet to be found.

‘Lillian’s Letters’ will be on display through the end of March.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.