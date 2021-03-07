Advertisement

Saturday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We saw a little bit of rain across the Panhandle last night and this morning, but plenty of sunshine is in store for the rest of the week.

High pressure overhead will continue to strengthen across the area over the next week, leading to sunny skies and gradually warming temperatures throughout the week. Highs will get into the low 70s by Tuesday, and the low 80s by the weekend.

You can watch my full forecast above.

