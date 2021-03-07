Saturday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We saw a little bit of rain across the Panhandle last night and this morning, but plenty of sunshine is in store for the rest of the week.

High pressure overhead will continue to strengthen across the area over the next week, leading to sunny skies and gradually warming temperatures throughout the week. Highs will get into the low 70s by Tuesday, and the low 80s by the weekend.

You can watch my full forecast above.

