Warrior Beach Retreat comes to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Over the past year, finding a place to escape everything going on in the world can be challenging.

Here in Panama City Beach, Warrior Beach Retreat is making that escape a little easier.

“We’ve been cooped up, close quarters, on top of each other far too much. We need to breathe a little bit,” said Kari Whitfield, who attended the retreat with her husband, Scott.

The retreat brings together veterans and their spouses for a chance to reconnect in their marriages.

“It just needs to be us, we wanted to work on our marriage more together,” said Whitfield.

Couples said the retreat is a great opportunity to meet other military families who share similar experiences.

“You realize you’re not alone. You don’t see that you’re the only person that’s going through problems or issues,” said Scott Whitfield.

Due to the pandemic, only small retreats with four families have been scheduled.

Founder Linda Cope said it’s important now more than ever to have these retreats.

“The suicide rate for veterans has been very high since this pandemic and with what our community can do to make a difference, I know, we’ve done two the last two months in Destin, which we’ve always done for the last seven years, this is the first one here in Panama City Beach and we’re going to keep coming back every month and keep doing these,” said Cope.

Every family that attends the Warrior Beach Retreat goes for free.

You can sign up for the retreat at https://www.warriorbeachretreat.org/.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.