Girls Inc. of Bay County celebrates International Women’s Day with special raffle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

International Women’s Day is a day to celebrate the achievements of all women, and in honor of that, Girls Inc. of Bay County is hosting a huge raffle with insane prizes. NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello was live to tell us how these fundraisers support the organization.

Girls Inc. of Bay County is launching its latest fundraiser Monday, March 8 where they will be raffling off a brand new 2021 Toyota Tacoma from Panama City Toyota or $20,000 cash. They will also be raffling off a brand new golf cart from Panama City Golf Carts and a new Microsoft Surface courtesy of Holston-Garner IT.

Panama City Toyota will have a display with the truck and golf cart set up through the live drawing on June 20 happening at 1 p.m.

Girls Inc. of Bay County’s mission is to enrich the lives of local girls through mentoring and research-based programs aimed at helping them grow up healthy, educated, and independent. All proceeds from the raffle will go towards the organization.

Tickets are available through Girls Inc. of Bay County’s website for a suggested donation of $100. You can grab yours by clicking here.

For more information, watch Sam’s full interview.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.