Advertisement

Girls Inc. of Bay County celebrates International Women’s Day with special raffle

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

International Women’s Day is a day to celebrate the achievements of all women, and in honor of that, Girls Inc. of Bay County is hosting a huge raffle with insane prizes. NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello was live to tell us how these fundraisers support the organization.

Girls Inc. of Bay County is launching its latest fundraiser Monday, March 8 where they will be raffling off a brand new 2021 Toyota Tacoma from Panama City Toyota or $20,000 cash. They will also be raffling off a brand new golf cart from Panama City Golf Carts and a new Microsoft Surface courtesy of Holston-Garner IT.

Panama City Toyota will have a display with the truck and golf cart set up through the live drawing on June 20 happening at 1 p.m.

Girls Inc. of Bay County’s mission is to enrich the lives of local girls through mentoring and research-based programs aimed at helping them grow up healthy, educated, and independent. All proceeds from the raffle will go towards the organization.

Tickets are available through Girls Inc. of Bay County’s website for a suggested donation of $100. You can grab yours by clicking here.

For more information, watch Sam’s full interview.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a pickup truck was driving on Mace Martin Road when the...
One dead in single-vehicle crash in Gulf County
Officials say the man was pronounced dead on scene.
One dead in ATV accident in Jackson County
A single passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Northwest Florida Beaches...
Plane makes emergency landing at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
For the first time, the Warrior Beach Retreat is in Panama City Beach.
Warrior Beach Retreat comes to Panama City Beach
Panama City police are searching for an escaped inmate.
Panama City police searching for escaped inmate

Latest News

GIRLS INC. OF BAY COUNTY IS CELEBRATING INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY WITH A HUGE RAFFLE!
LIVE GIRLS INC RAFFLE
One local organization will look to promote health care for local kids in the Bay County area.
Local organization to hold developmental screening event for children
A popular children’s book series is seeing an increase in sales across the country despite a...
Local bookstores see higher sales in Dr. Seuss books
Florida Highway Patrol officials say a pickup truck was driving on Mace Martin Road when the...
One dead in single-vehicle crash in Gulf County