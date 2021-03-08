Local bookstores see higher sales in Dr. Seuss books

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A popular children’s book series is seeing an increase in sales across the country despite a recent “cancellation.”

Last week, Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced six of the author’s books were pulled from circulation. The company said this was due to the books portraying people in ways that are deemed hurtful and having negative connotations on certain ethnicities.

Several local book stores say they’re seeing the now “canceled” books fly off their shelves.

Laney Blanchard, Senior Book Seller for Sundog Books, says her store has sold out of the books they did have from the banned series.

“Only a couple of those titles were ones we would commonly stocked anyway,” says Blanchard. “We definitely ran out of ones on the list, but we still have plenty of the others that are still in publication.”

Local Books-a-Million employees say they also have seen a slight increase in sales due to increased interest in gathering the six discontinued books as collector items.

