Local organization to hold developmental screening event for children

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local organization is looking to promote healthcare for kids in our area.

The Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida helps with the detection and intervention of children’s developmental delays. Their “Help Me Grow Northwest Florida” program is a free over-the-phone resource that helps connect children, families, and caregivers with local services and support.

A free screening event called Books, Balls, & Blocks is set to take place Tuesday, March 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Star Academy on 23rd Street.

Communications and Community Relations Director Lindsay Holmes says no registration is required and all are welcome.

“The Books, Balls, and Blocks Developmental Screening Event is a chance for families in Northwest Florida – specifically Bay County for this particular event – to have unhindered access to the Help Me Grow Northwest Florida system and developmental screenings for their children,” says Holmes.

Holmes adds that the program hopes to offer both virtual events and more in-person events in the future. The organization is in the process of scheduling future’ Books, Balls, and Blocks’ events across Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, and Washington Counties.

Families interested in attending these events can find out more by following the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida and Help Me Grow Northwest Florida Facebook pages.

