Locals expect spring break business to pick up in the coming weeks

Spring break crowds were growing this weekend.
Spring break crowds were growing this weekend.(WJHG/WECP)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It has been a slow start to spring break for some local businesses.

As of Sunday, we are officially one week into the busy season. Hidden Lagoon Golf and Racetrack manager Cory Davis said the beginning of the month has been slower than usual. It was actually this time last year when the pandemic hit Florida and caused businesses to close.

As the month goes on, businesses hope the crowd picks up and make up for last year’s loss.

“This time last year we weren’t even able to open due to quarantine. So it is a lot better this year than it has been last year. It is steady right now I definitely think it will pick up more throughout the season,” Davis said.

According to other local businesses, it looks like the crowds are growing this weekend.

