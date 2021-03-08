Advertisement

Monday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with clear skies overhead. Plenty of sunshine returns to the forecast for today. So ready those shades again!

Also, dress with a warm outer layer out the door, especially early morning commuters... We’re waking up largely in the 30s across the Panhandle, closer to low 40s along the coast. But thanks to abundant sunshine, we’ll warm up quickly through the morning drive. Temperatures warm into the low 60s by late morning with highs climbing all the way up into the low 70s this afternoon. Under more sunshine that will feel wonderful. So be sure that warm outer layer you put on this morning can be easily shed into the midday and afternoon.

High pressure remains in place for most of this week. Under high pressure you tend to see fairly quiet conditions. In fact, most of this week will be sunny and dry.

We’ll watch the ridge of high pressure slowly drift east toward the Mid-Atlantic Coast as the week unfolds. With clockwise winds around the ridge, we’ll see our flow turn more southeasterly over the coming days leading toward a gradual warming trend throughout the week.

We’ll start the week with low 70s for daytime highs and see them rise into the upper 70s by Friday and into the upcoming weekend. A wonderful spring week ahead!

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with chilly temperatures this morning warming quickly into the low 70s this afternoon. We’ll keep the mainly sunny skies throughout the early week forecast with a gradual warming trend throughout the week.

