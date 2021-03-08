Advertisement

More pop-up Rebuild Florida locations coming to area to help with Hurricane Michael repair applications

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you are still struggling with getting home repairs after Hurricane Michael, you could be eligible for help from the state.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity opened the Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program applications for Hurricane Michael impacted homeowners in January.

This week, there will be several pop-up locations to fill out an application:

  • March 8, 2021 – Calhoun County – Blountstown Library – 17731 NE Pear St. Blountstown, FL 32424 –10 a.m.-4 p.m. CST
  • March 9, 2021 - Calhoun County – Blountstown Library – 17731 NE Pear St. Blountstown, FL 32424 –10 a.m.-4 p.m. CST
  • March 9, 2021 – Liberty County – Harrell Memorial Library – 13016 NW County Road 12 Bristol, FL 32321 – 10 a.m.-5 p.m. EST
  • March 10, 2021 – Franklin County – Franklin Library – 160 Hickory Dip Rd. Eastpoint, FL 32328 – 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. EST
  • March 11, 2021 – Taylor County – Senior Services – 800 W Ash St. Perry, FL 32347 – 10 a.m.-4 p.m. EST
  • March 11, 2021 – Liberty County – Harrell Memorial Library – 13016 NW County Road 12 Bristol, FL 32321 – 10 a.m.-5 p.m. EST
  • March 12, 2021 – Taylor County – Senior Services – 800 W Ash St. Perry, FL 32347 – 10 a.m.-4 p.m. EST
  • March 12, 2021 – Washington County – Board of County Commissioners – 1331 South Blvd. Chipley, FL 32428 – 9 a.m.-3 p.m. CST

Rebuild Florida has more than $246 million in funding to provide long-term assistance to homes impacted by Hurricane Michael. Eligible homeowners or rental homes can receive assistance with the repair, rebuild, or replacement of damaged homes.

Assistance is prioritized by low- and moderate-income households and those with certain vulnerabilities such as households with senior citizens, children, or individuals with special needs.

If you are unable to go to one of the pop-up events this week, you can also apply online at RebuildFlorida.gov or use the Rebuild Florida mobile app.

