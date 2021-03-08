One dead in single-vehicle crash in Gulf County

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

One man is dead in Gulf County after a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a pickup truck was driving on Mace Martin Road when the driver lost control.

They say the truck then overturned but ended up in an upright position. The driver was ejected from the truck.

The driver, a Panama City man, 32, was pronounced deceased on scene.

