Advertisement

One dead in single-vehicle crash in Gulf County

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a pickup truck was driving on Mace Martin Road when the...
Florida Highway Patrol officials say a pickup truck was driving on Mace Martin Road when the driver lost control.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

One man is dead in Gulf County after a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a pickup truck was driving on Mace Martin Road when the driver lost control.

They say the truck then overturned but ended up in an upright position. The driver was ejected from the truck.

The driver, a Panama City man, 32, was pronounced deceased on scene.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children were hit and killed by a truck on December 4, 2020.
Police continue to wait on toxicology report in mini-golf course accident
Officials say the man passed away in the accident.
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Walton County
Officials say the man was pronounced dead on scene.
One dead in ATV accident in Jackson County
Panama City police are searching for an escaped inmate.
Panama City police searching for escaped inmate
FHP officials also say five citations were issued for failure to obey law commands when the...
Walton County deputy injured after driver hits patrol vehicle

Latest News

Kids screening event on Tuesday
Kids screening event on Tuesday
Local book stores see higher sales for Dr. Seuss books
Local book stores see higher sales for Dr. Seuss books
Some businesses see slow start to spring break
Some businesses see slow start to spring break
Local organization distributes vaccines
Local organization distributes vaccines