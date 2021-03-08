One dead, two injured in Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is dead and a woman and child are hurt after a crash in Jackson County Sunday evening.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the crash happened near the intersection of Highway 90 and Russ Street.

Troopers tell us a 27-year-old man from Grand Ridge was driving west on Highway 90 when it crossed into the opposite lane, hitting head-on with an SUV. The Grand Ridge man died at the scene.

They say the 35-year-old woman from Marianna who was driving the SUV was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. They say a 5-year-old child was also in the SUV and has serious injuries.

