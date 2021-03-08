Advertisement

Plane makes emergency landing at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport

A single passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Northwest Florida Beaches...
A single passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A single passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Executive Director Parker McClellan was notified that a King Air twin-engine airplane reported an emergency while in flight and notified the ECP control tower Sunday afternoon. Upon landing, the aircraft’s nose gear collapsed.

“There was one passenger aboard the plane. The passenger experienced no injuries and the emergency teams along with other crews were able to get the plane off the runway within an hour. Our fire department, our police department, and our maintenance folks at the airport train for this. It’s an event that doesn’t happen every day, but we train for it every day,” McClellan said.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

