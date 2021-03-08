Resilient American Communities holds second COVID-19 vaccination event on Sunday

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local community leaders are ensuring everyone has the chance to get vaccinated.

Sunday morning, Resilient American Communities Bay County organized its second vaccination event at the Lynn Haven Senior Center.

RAC of Bay County aims to address the need for vaccinations for our area’s most communities. Community leaders hope to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

“We are certainly a part of the vaccination effort because that is one of the key ways to get ahead of the virus. We understand that the virus is not respective of geographical or man-made or man considered barriers, so when we help everyone to help flatten this pandemic curve, we are helping all communities,” LEAD Coalition of Bay County Executive Director Janice Lucas said.

Leaders said events like this one allow folks to work together on something that is affecting everyone.

