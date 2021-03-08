State Attorney’s Office asks to ‘hold off’ on processing toxicology report in crash that killed two children at mini-golf course, according to FDLE

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - NewsChannel 7 is continuing to investigate the December mini-golf course crash that killed two young children.

For months now, we’ve been told by Panama City Beach Police they’re waiting on the driver’s toxicology report. As recently as last Friday, when NewsChannel 7 did an update on the story, Panama City Beach Police told us they were still waiting on the lab results.

As part of our investigation, NewsChannel 7 called the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to find out why it is taking so long to process the lab results, something police told us typically takes four to six weeks.

That is when the FDLE told us they have not even started processing the toxicology report on the driver, Scott Donaldson.

Donaldson’s truck ran off Front Beach Road and into the Coconut Creek Mini-Golf course on December 4th, 2020. It is unknown why the crash happened, which is why police sent labs to the FDLE to see if anything was in his bloodstream that could have caused the crash. Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner, who were 6 and 4-years-old respectively, were killed when the truck hit them while they were playing mini-golf with their family.

Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner (Source: Family photo) (WAVE)

Now, three months later, FDLE confirms the labs sent to them by police were stopped from processing by the State Attorney’s office. Here is the statement given to NewsChannel 7 by the FDLE:

“FDLE’s Tallahassee lab received the evidence on January 6, 2021. On January 11, FDLE was contacted by the State Attorney’s Office and asked to hold off on processing. We have not yet received instructions to start processing the evidence. Once we receive instructions to continue, the evidence is scheduled to be processed in the toxicology section, where scientists look for the presence of alcohol and controlled substances.”

NewsChannel 7 is asking State Attorney Larry Basford why his office is holding off on processing the labs.

We also asked Panama City Beach Police why this is happening after they told us Friday they were still waiting for toxicology results. Here is a statement PCBPD Chief Drew Whitman gave us Monday morning after we asked for an interview about this. They declined to give us an interview, instead sending this statement:

“The Office of the State Attorney issued a subpoena to multiple physicians in January, requesting information on the medications prescribed to Mr. Donaldson. This was requested in order to be able to have the toxicology tests look specifically for these medications to see if they were present in Mr. Donaldson’s blood at the time of the accident. There were three physicians subpoenaed, including an emergency room doctor, a neurosurgeon and a family physician. Those physicians had 10 days to comply with the subpoena. Because there is a lot of information to be examined, that has taken some time. One physician’s documents have been reviewed; it was 500 pages. The hold was placed on the toxicology results to ensure the most accurate results will be achieved. The blood will be processed once that portion of the analysis is complete. As such, the City of Panama City Beach Police Department is not going to comment further at this time. Like all criminal cases, we work with the attorneys at the State Attorney’s Office to make sure they have the best possible case to take to trial. We are 100 percent committed to bring justice for those little angels who lost their lives in this tragic crash on December 4, 2020. We only have one chance to get it right and it’s my job to make sure it’s correct. We do look forward to movement in this tragic case,” said Police Chief Drew Whitman.

