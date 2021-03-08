Sunday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lots of sunshine is in store for this week.

High pressure overhead will keep us dry and warm over the next week or so, but rain is creeping back into the forecast. Instability returns by the end of next weekend, bringing with it scattered showers for next Sunday. Highs before then will continue to warm, peaking in the upper 70s to low 80s by Saturday.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.