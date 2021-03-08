Advertisement

Tom Brady rookie card goes for record $1.32 million

A Tom Brady rookie card for more than $1 million.
A Tom Brady rookie card for more than $1 million.(Source: PWCC Marketplace, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A Tom Brady rookie card just sold for more than $1.3 million, making it the most expensive trading card in the history of football.

The autographed 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket card is one of only 100 cards in the world, according to PWCC Marketplace, the auction house that sold it.

Fitbit CEO and co-founder James Park bought the card.

“I lived in Boston for 10 years and so am a huge fan of Brady.,” Park said. “Given Brady’s uncontested status as GOAT (greatest of all time) in football, this card is an important piece of sports history and of any collection.”

In January, another of Brady’s rookie cards was auctioned on eBay for more than half a million dollars.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a pickup truck was driving on Mace Martin Road when the...
One dead in single-vehicle crash in Gulf County
Officials say the man was pronounced dead on scene.
One dead in ATV accident in Jackson County
For the first time, the Warrior Beach Retreat is in Panama City Beach.
Warrior Beach Retreat comes to Panama City Beach
A single passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Northwest Florida Beaches...
Plane makes emergency landing at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
Panama City police are searching for an escaped inmate.
Panama City police searching for escaped inmate

Latest News

The man once charged with attempted murder of a police officer the night of the deadly raid on...
Kenneth Walker: Charges dropped permanently against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend
LIVE: Biden remarks at International Women's Day event
This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of...
Explosive Harry, Meghan interview reverberates across globe
Tyndall Air Force Base is moving into Phase 2 of its COVID-19 health plan.
Tyndall Air Force Base moves to Phase 2 after cases in area decrease
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
Biden to deliver first prime time address Thursday