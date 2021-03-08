Tyndall Air Force Base moves to Phase 2 after cases in area decrease

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tyndall Air Force Base is moving into Phase 2 of its COVID-19 health plan.

Officials on base say due to the decrease of COVID-19 cases on the base and in the local community, they are moving to Phase 2 of a three-phase plan Monday, from Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie to Bravo.

Officials say they will continue to adjust guidelines as conditions change.

At this time, they say measures like wearing masks and practicing social distancing are still in place.

