Advertisement

Tyndall Air Force Base moves to Phase 2 after cases in area decrease

Tyndall Air Force Base is moving into Phase 2 of its COVID-19 health plan.
Tyndall Air Force Base is moving into Phase 2 of its COVID-19 health plan.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tyndall Air Force Base is moving into Phase 2 of its COVID-19 health plan.

Officials on base say due to the decrease of COVID-19 cases on the base and in the local community, they are moving to Phase 2 of a three-phase plan Monday, from Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie to Bravo.

Officials say they will continue to adjust guidelines as conditions change.

At this time, they say measures like wearing masks and practicing social distancing are still in place.

Effective Immediately: Tyndall Implements Phase 2 & HPCON Bravo. Due to a decrease in positive cases on base and in the...

Posted by Tyndall Air Force Base on Monday, March 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a pickup truck was driving on Mace Martin Road when the...
One dead in single-vehicle crash in Gulf County
Officials say the man was pronounced dead on scene.
One dead in ATV accident in Jackson County
For the first time, the Warrior Beach Retreat is in Panama City Beach.
Warrior Beach Retreat comes to Panama City Beach
A single passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Northwest Florida Beaches...
Plane makes emergency landing at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
Panama City police are searching for an escaped inmate.
Panama City police searching for escaped inmate

Latest News

A man is dead and a woman and child are hurt after a crash in Jackson County Sunday evening.
One dead, two injured in Jackson County crash
Two children were killed in December when a truck drove onto a local mini-golf course.
State Attorney’s Office asks to ‘hold off’ on processing toxicology report in crash that killed two children at mini-golf course, according to FDLE
GIRLS INC. OF BAY COUNTY IS CELEBRATING INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY WITH A HUGE RAFFLE!
LIVE GIRLS INC RAFFLE
GIRLS INC. OF BAY COUNTY IS CELEBRATING INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY WITH A HUGE RAFFLE!
Girls Inc. of Bay County celebrates International Women’s Day with special raffle