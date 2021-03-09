Emerald Coast Cruizin to roll into Panama City Beach this week

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Calling all car enthusiasts: A family-friendly event is cruising into Panama City Beach this weekend. Newschannel 7′s Sam Martello was live with a preview.

Emerald Coast Cruizin, a three-day classic car festival, will roll in to Aaron Bessant Park from Wednesday, March 10 to Saturday, March 13. Pre-registration for the event is closed, but you can still register at the event for $65 or $100 for VIP. General Admission tickets are $15 daily. Kids 12 and under get in for free.

