Advertisement

Emerald Coast Cruizin to roll into Panama City Beach this week

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Calling all car enthusiasts: A family-friendly event is cruising into Panama City Beach this weekend. Newschannel 7′s Sam Martello was live with a preview.

Emerald Coast Cruizin, a three-day classic car festival, will roll in to Aaron Bessant Park from Wednesday, March 10 to Saturday, March 13. Pre-registration for the event is closed, but you can still register at the event for $65 or $100 for VIP. General Admission tickets are $15 daily. Kids 12 and under get in for free.

Tickets can also be purchased online by clicking here.

For more information, watch Sam’s full interview.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children were killed in December when a truck drove onto a local mini-golf course.
State Attorney’s Office asks to ‘hold off’ on processing toxicology report in crash that killed two children at mini-golf course, according to FDLE
Florida Highway Patrol officials say a pickup truck was driving on Mace Martin Road when the...
One dead in single-vehicle crash in Gulf County
A man is dead and a woman and child are hurt after a crash in Jackson County Sunday evening.
One dead, two injured in Jackson County crash
A single passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Northwest Florida Beaches...
Plane makes emergency landing at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
For the first time, the Warrior Beach Retreat is in Panama City Beach.
Warrior Beach Retreat comes to Panama City Beach

Latest News

LIVE EMERALD COAST CRUZIN
EMERALD COAST CRUZIN
Florida Republicans are taking aim at public-sector labor unions, with two bills moving through...
Unions Busting
Almost a month after former city manager Tony O'Rourke was fired, Panama City Beach City...
PCB City Manager
Council members voted on their top ten and selected three to interview.​
Panama City Beach Council picks top three candidates to be new city manager