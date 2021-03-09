Kentucky family donates books to local preschool in honor of two children

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

One family whose life was turned upside down three months ago is turning their pain into something positive.

The Kirchgessners are honoring their two children through a foundation, which is reaching all the way from Louisville, Kentucky to Panama City Beach.

Monday, Matt and Lauren Kirchgessner donated around 200 books to St. Bernadette.

These books came from the foundation’s book drive, which collected about 1,000 books in total.

They were donated to four other schools in Kentucky in addition to the one here.

The parents were welcomed with a prayer upon their arrival.

“That helps us during the grieving process to see that there’s such caring people out there. It keeps our minds occupied in giving back to communities. The outpour of support here in Panama City has just warmed our hearts,” Lauren Kirchgessner said.

They are also coordinating with PCB’s local fire department to organize future fundraisers for first responders.

The Kirchgessner’s two young children, six-year-old Addie and four-year-old Baylor, were killed in December by a driver who ran off the road and onto a mini-golf course the two were playing on at the time.

