Man arrested on child sex charges after undercover operation

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Springfield man is facing charges after an undercover operation by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they arrested Laken George, 28, in February during Operation Watchdog. He was charged with failure to register as a sexual offender as a result of social media accounts he had but did not register with the sheriff’s office or the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Now, George has been charged with new counts.

Deputies say when he was arrested, George had an electronic device. They say when they searched it, they found child porn on the device. They say found photos and videos of a minor engaged in sexual acts with George.

They say they spoke with the minor who confirmed the sex acts took place in George’s vehicle and home multiple times. Investigators say George first contacted the minor through social media and then in person.

George was arrested again last week. He is charged with use of a child in a sexual performance, unlawful sexual activity with a minor, and multiple counts of possession of the sexual performance of a child.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.