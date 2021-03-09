Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We are settling into a very nice, spring-like forecast here in the panhandle over the coming week. For tonight skies will be clear w/lows in the 30s inland w/40s at the coast. Expect sunny skies early with some clouds late on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s at the coast w/70s inland. We should see a mainly sunny forecast for the rest of the week w/a gradual warming trend. Your next chance of rain is not until the beginning of next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

