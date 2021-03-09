Advertisement

Nissan recalling 854K Sentra cars to fix brake light problem

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2017 file photo, the logo of the Nissan Motor Co. is seen on a car...
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2017 file photo, the logo of the Nissan Motor Co. is seen on a car displayed at the gallery of its global headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo. Nissan is recalling more than 854,000 cars in the U.S. and Canada because the brake lights might not come on when the driver presses on the pedal. The recall covers certain Sentra compacts from the 2016 through 2019 model years, including more than 807,000 in the U.S.(Shizuo Kambayashi | AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 854,000 cars in the U.S. and Canada because the brake lights might not come on when the driver presses on the pedal.

The recall covers certain Sentra compacts from the 2016 through 2019 model years, including more than 807,000 in the U.S.

Nissan says silicon contamination can cause the stop lamp switch near the brake pedal to malfunction. If that happens, the stop lamps may not light up and the engine may not start.

Owners will be notified in April. Dealers will replace the switch.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children were killed in December when a truck drove onto a local mini-golf course.
State Attorney’s Office asks to ‘hold off’ on processing toxicology report in crash that killed two children at mini-golf course, according to FDLE
Florida Highway Patrol officials say a pickup truck was driving on Mace Martin Road when the...
One dead in single-vehicle crash in Gulf County
A man is dead and a woman and child are hurt after a crash in Jackson County Sunday evening.
One dead, two injured in Jackson County crash
A single passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Northwest Florida Beaches...
Plane makes emergency landing at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
For the first time, the Warrior Beach Retreat is in Panama City Beach.
Warrior Beach Retreat comes to Panama City Beach

Latest News

An officer with the Tampa Police Department died in a wrong-way crash on Tuesday morning.
Police officer, wrong-way driver die in high-speed Tampa crash
An officer with the Tampa Police Department died in a wrong-way crash on Tuesday morning.
Tampa officer dies in wrong-way crash
A man walks into a restaurant displaying a "Now Hiring" sign, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in...
AP-NORC poll: Many in US still face COVID-19 financial loss
LIVE EMERALD COAST CRUZIN
EMERALD COAST CRUZIN
LIVE EMERALD COAST CRUZIN
Emerald Coast Cruizin to roll into Panama City Beach this week