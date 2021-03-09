Advertisement

Police officer, wrong-way driver die in high-speed Tampa crash

By Bay News 9 staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TAMPA, Fla. (BAY NEWS 9) - A police officer is dead after a wrong way driver struck his vehicle.

The crash happened at around 1 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 275.

Investigators said the other vehicle was driving the wrong way down the highway at a high rate of speed.

The 25-year-old driver of that vehicle was also killed.

Tampa Officer Jesse Madsen was 45 years old and had worked on the force for 16 years.

“A highly decorated officer, seven-time Lifesaving Award winner, he’s a father of four, a dedicated husband and United States Marine,” Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said.

Jesse Madsen is the 32nd police officer from the Tampa Police Department that has died in the line of duty, the chief said.

Investigators closed the highway in both directions near the site of the crash.

