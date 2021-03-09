Advertisement

Some had to be turned away at a vaccination event on Sunday

By Natalie Williams
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hundreds of people attended a community COVID-19 vaccination event Sunday in Lynn Haven.

The Resilient American Communities of Bay County and the Florida Department of Health joined to distribute 600 doses of the vaccine, but not all the shots were used.

“We were able to vaccinate 460 community folks who wanted to get the shot,” LEAD Coalition of Bay County Executive Director Janice Lucas said.

Dozens who signed up for the vaccine had to be turned away after a miscommunication on social media caused confusion on who could sign up.

“We had 600 slots available and because of the miscommunication, some of those slots were filled by ineligible individuals so we had to drop them at the last minute,” RAC of Bay County Community Health Coordinator Tony Bostick said.

Vaccine events like the one held at the Lynn Haven Senior Center on Sunday have specific requirements from the state, but these requirements are constantly being updated.

“In terms of the confusion, that is out of our control because the federal guideline differs slightly from the state guidelines. So we are doing our best to get shots in arms of people who want them,” Lucas said.

Event organizers say 140 doses of the vaccine had to be sent back to the state capital.

“They went back to Tallahassee to the storage facility and they were being redistributed for the next vaccine site that the state is sponsoring,” Bostick said.

RAC officials say they want to avoid turning people away next time.

“We want to do what we can to get ahead of the virus, so being a part of vaccination events helps us to do that,” Lucas said.

For future events, organizers say they will be more clear on who is eligible for the shots.

