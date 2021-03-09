Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with clear skies overhead and just a few wispy upper level clouds approaching from Mississippi for later today. Plenty of sunshine returns to the forecast so ready those shades again!

Also, it’s another chilly start especially early morning commuters. We’re waking up largely in the 40s across the Panhandle, with some spotty inland 30s. But thanks to abundant sunshine, we’ll warm up quickly through the morning drive.

If you enjoyed yesterday’s weather then we’ll have another beauty ahead for you today. Temperatures warm all the way up into the low 70s this afternoon. Under more sunshine that will feel just as nice as yesterday.

The only exception to those 70s this afternoon will be immediate beaches and those within a mile of the coastline. A southerly wind picks up over the relatively cooler Gulf water temperatures, in the low 60s, this afternoon and that may hold many spots along the immediate coast into the 60s.

High pressure remains in place for most of this week. Under high pressure you tend to see fairly quiet conditions. In fact, most of this week will be sunny and dry.

We’ll watch the ridge of high pressure slowly drift east toward the Mid-Atlantic Coast as the week unfolds. With clockwise winds around the ridge, we’ll see our flow turn more southeasterly over the coming days leading toward a gradual warming trend throughout the week.

We’ll start the week with low 70s for daytime highs and see them rise into the upper 70s by Friday and into the upcoming weekend. A wonderful spring week ahead!

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with chilly temperatures this morning warming quickly into the low 70s this afternoon. We’ll keep the mainly sunny skies throughout the early week forecast with a gradual warming trend throughout the week.

