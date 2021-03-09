Advertisement

Unilever nixes normal label from beauty, self-care products

There is no normal in Unilever's world anymore. Some beauty and self-care brands are getting a...
There is no normal in Unilever's world anymore. Some beauty and self-care brands are getting a makeover.(Source: Unilever/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There is no normal in Unilever’s world anymore.

The consumer packaged goods company is dropping the word “normal” from its beauty and personal care products, including the brands Dove, Vaseline and Axe.

Unilever says a study it recently conducted found 7 in 10 respondents felt using the word “normal” on product packaging has a negative impact.

For people aged 18 to 35, that number rose to 8 in 10.

Unilever also says it won’t Photoshop models anymore and will portray people from more diverse backgrounds in its advertising.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children were killed in December when a truck drove onto a local mini-golf course.
State Attorney’s Office asks to ‘hold off’ on processing toxicology report in crash that killed two children at mini-golf course, according to FDLE
Florida Highway Patrol officials say a pickup truck was driving on Mace Martin Road when the...
One dead in single-vehicle crash in Gulf County
A man is dead and a woman and child are hurt after a crash in Jackson County Sunday evening.
One dead, two injured in Jackson County crash
A single passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Northwest Florida Beaches...
Plane makes emergency landing at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
Gold Rush Supreme Word of the Day

Latest News

This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of...
UK palace ends silence on Harry, Meghan racism allegations
A snake breeder created a snake that appears to have smiley faces on its skin.
Breeder creates snake covered in smiley face emojis
After a year of being cooped up, many may be eager to seek solace in a spring break trip and...
Don’t travel for spring break, CDC says, fearing another surge
After a year of being cooped up, many may be eager to seek solace in a spring break trip and...
Don’t travel for spring break to avoid another surge, CDC says
Snake's skin covered in smiley faces