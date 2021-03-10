Advertisement

A proposed technology refresh plan would bring updated technology to Bay District Schools

One staff member is proposing a technology refresh​ plan for all Bay District Schools.
By Dani Travis
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At Tuesday’s Bay District School Board workshop, it was announced part of that half-cent sales tax will go toward technology. One staff member is proposing a technology refresh plan for all Bay District Schools.

Instructional Specialist Ronda Sumpter said the last major technology update was 2011. She said she wants teachers and students to have the best resources available. She adds with all the technology utilized in virtual environments due to COVID, it’s the perfect time for these much needed updates. The refresh would include new computers, TV’s, webcams, and the addition of interactive flat panels instead of projectors.

“And [it would be ] for our teachers to conduct a blended learning environment, not just for students face-to-face, but also in virtual learning. So we need this technology in order to impact our student learning in the classroom and we want to make sure all schools, no matter where they are, [to] have the same resources,” said Sumpter.

Sumpter said paying for the upgrades will come from capital improvement dollars and the half-cent sales tax. She said it’ll be a three-year phase-in plan, starting next school year. She adds they hope to propose this plan to board members at the next school board meeting later this month.

