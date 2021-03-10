Advertisement

A year after the pandemic started, local tourism numbers are getting back to normal

Panama City Beach is getting busier as the weather warms up.
Panama City Beach is getting busier as the weather warms up.(WJHG/WECP)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The COVID-19 pandemic started around this time one year ago. And along with it came shutdowns, right before what is usually the busy tourist season.

“It was a very difficult spring last year,” PCB Tourist Development Council President Dan Rowe said.

The Tourist Development Council reports March 2020 business was down 50% but it did pick up as people facing lockdowns in other areas started driving to the Beach.

”Through the summer and through the fall we have done very, very well and we think that is going to continue this year,” Rowe said.

One year after the pandemic began, and over two years after Hurricane Michael, business continues to improve.

“We are now looking at as we would normally look as we go in the spring and summer if you can take the pandemic out. If you can take Hurricane Michael out, we are really getting back to normal which is a wonderful thing,” Rowe said.

Robin and Linda Baxter from Pennsylvania are among many vacationers visiting Panama City Beach for the first time.

“I always had family that vacationed here 20 or 30 years ago and they loved it, but this is my first time. Oh my gosh I don’t want to leave,” Linda Baxter said.

TDC leaders say they expect the upward trends to continue as they attract a mix of loyal vacationers and first time visitors, all if them ready to hit the beach after a long pandemic year.

“Our future is very bright. I mean this is the place that everyone else wishes they were because looking forward we are in a good spot. We will continue to perform very well because everything is in place,” Rowe said.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children were killed in December when a truck drove onto a local mini-golf course.
State Attorney’s Office asks to ‘hold off’ on processing toxicology report in crash that killed two children at mini-golf course, according to FDLE
Florida Highway Patrol officials say a pickup truck was driving on Mace Martin Road when the...
One dead in single-vehicle crash in Gulf County
A man is dead and a woman and child are hurt after a crash in Jackson County Sunday evening.
One dead, two injured in Jackson County crash
A single passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Northwest Florida Beaches...
Plane makes emergency landing at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
Gold Rush Supreme Word of the Day

Latest News

One staff member is proposing a technology refresh​ plan for all Bay District Schools.
A proposed technology refresh plan would bring updated technology to Bay District Schools
Fraternity brothers at Troy University hike 128.3 miles from Alabama to Panama City Beach to...
Troy fraternity brothers walk almost 130 miles for wounded verterans
Tuesday, Bay District Schools board members held a millage rate workshop in hopes of educating...
Bay District School Board members educated voters on millage referendum
The new post office will be in the old fire station.
Mexico Beach post office given the go-ahead