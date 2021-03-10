Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, March 9th
High School Baseball
Chipley 12 Blountstown 4
Arnold 12 Bay 2
Niceville 11 South Walton 2
Choctaw 1 Mosley 11 F/6
Franklin 2 Rutherford 3
Sneads 19 Altha 2
Marianna 8 Cottonwood 2
North Bay Haven 4 Walton 2
Freeport 8 Pensacola 4
High School Softball
Arnold 26 Bozeman 12
Holmes 1 Freeport 2
North Bay Haven 7 South Walton 1
Sneads 15 Mosley 3
Franklin 3 Liberty 5
Paxton 17 Laurel Hill 6
