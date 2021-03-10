Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, March 9th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Baseball

Chipley 12 Blountstown 4

Arnold 12 Bay 2

Niceville 11 South Walton 2

Choctaw 1 Mosley 11 F/6

Franklin 2 Rutherford 3

Sneads 19 Altha 2

Marianna 8 Cottonwood 2

North Bay Haven 4 Walton 2

Freeport 8 Pensacola 4

High School Softball

Arnold 26 Bozeman 12

Holmes 1 Freeport 2

North Bay Haven 7 South Walton 1

Sneads 15 Mosley 3

Franklin 3 Liberty 5

Paxton 17 Laurel Hill 6

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children were killed in December when a truck drove onto a local mini-golf course.
State Attorney’s Office asks to ‘hold off’ on processing toxicology report in crash that killed two children at mini-golf course, according to FDLE
Florida Highway Patrol officials say a pickup truck was driving on Mace Martin Road when the...
One dead in single-vehicle crash in Gulf County
A man is dead and a woman and child are hurt after a crash in Jackson County Sunday evening.
One dead, two injured in Jackson County crash
A single passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Northwest Florida Beaches...
Plane makes emergency landing at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
Gold Rush Supreme Word of the Day

Latest News

Southport Elementary student gets to try out his class project on PGA Tour star
Southport Elementary third grader gets an audience with Jordan Spieth
Student of the Week
Mosley Senior Alli Blais shines in MAPPS and in three sports
Bucks enjoying 7-0 start
Bozeman baseball team off to hot start, working to stay focused
Area Scores and Highlights for Saturday, March 6th
Area Scores and Highlights for Saturday, March 6th