Bay County sheriff’s deputies seize nearly 6 pounds of meth

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two men face felony charges for allegedly trafficking nearly six pounds of crystal meth.

Tuesday morning, narcotics investigators with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division stopped a vehicle in the Callaway area.

During the stop, a drug detection K-9 was used.

The dog alerted investigators to the presence of drugs, so they searched the vehicle.

After conducting a search, investigators discovered approximately six pounds of crystal meth.

Two suspects, Jerry Walker and General Jordan, both 51-year-old men from Georgia, were arrested and taken to the Bay County Jail.

Investigators believe the crystal meth was brought into Bay County to sell on the streets.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Kevin Francis describes how charges will be handled.

“The weight of this falls into the trafficking statutes within the state of Florida. This one also hits the highest trafficking statute or category that we have because it fits over 400 grams and because we believe it comes from outside the state of Florida. So it falls in technically our statute as a capital felony. Which could result in up to 25 years in prison,” said Francis.

Both Walker and Jordan face charges of trafficking more than 400 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

