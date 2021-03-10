Advertisement

Bay District School Board members educated voters on millage referendum

Tuesday, Bay District Schools board members held a millage rate workshop in hopes of educating...
Tuesday, Bay District Schools board members held a millage rate workshop in hopes of educating people on the complexity of the district's financing.(WJHG/WECP)
By Dani Travis
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As April inches closer, Bay District School Board members want to educate people on one thing on the April ballot. Board members have been pushing for a millage rate increase since it was proposed by Superintendent Bill Husfelt back in January.

Tuesday, board members held a millage rate workshop in hopes of educating people on the complexity of the district’s financing.

Husfelt said the biggest takeaway from the workshop was telling people what the millage referendum is. He adds the board got to see data from previously passed referendums and the impact it had on district salaries.

Husfelt said since 2008, the money received from current millage rates has gone up about $150 per student, which he considers terrible. He clarified the half-cent sales tax goes towards capital expenses like technology, construction, and textbooks, but not teacher salaries.

“If I got $10 million in sales tax revenue from the half-cent sales tax, I can’t touch that for salaries. I can’t give teachers raises for it. I can’t give paraprofessionals raises, or bus drivers raises,” said Husfelt.

Husfelt said he wants people to know the difference between capital and operational spending before voting. Money from the millage rate increase would go to not only teachers and other district employees, but security, mental health services, and Pre-K.

“You’re never going to have someone stand up and say this is a good time for a tax increase and I understand that. I understand there’s going to be people that say ‘no, I don’t believe in this,’ and I respect that, but then the only thing I ask is to make sure you’re getting the right information for why you’re not voting for it,” said Husfelt.

The millage rate increase will be on the ballot April 20th.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children were killed in December when a truck drove onto a local mini-golf course.
State Attorney’s Office asks to ‘hold off’ on processing toxicology report in crash that killed two children at mini-golf course, according to FDLE
Florida Highway Patrol officials say a pickup truck was driving on Mace Martin Road when the...
One dead in single-vehicle crash in Gulf County
A man is dead and a woman and child are hurt after a crash in Jackson County Sunday evening.
One dead, two injured in Jackson County crash
A single passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Northwest Florida Beaches...
Plane makes emergency landing at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
Gold Rush Supreme Word of the Day

Latest News

One staff member is proposing a technology refresh​ plan for all Bay District Schools.
A proposed technology refresh plan would bring updated technology to Bay District Schools
Fraternity brothers at Troy University hike 128.3 miles from Alabama to Panama City Beach to...
Troy fraternity brothers walk almost 130 miles for wounded verterans
Panama City Beach is getting busier as the weather warms up.
A year after the pandemic started, local tourism numbers are getting back to normal
The new post office will be in the old fire station.
Mexico Beach post office given the go-ahead