COVID-19 numbers trending downward locally and statewide

By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

As COVID-19 numbers are trending down, things are looking up.

Taking a look at the CDC’s most recent COVID-19 hospitalizations chart, you see three surges.

Florida is seeing a similar trend.

“We are definitely seeing a decline in the number of cases,” local board-certified pediatrician Dr. Rubina Azam said.

The state as a whole has seen its fair share of COVID-19 deaths.

Looking back at the last year, it’s evident we’ve lost a lot of people.

As hospitalization numbers decline, so do deaths.

As of Tuesday in Bay County, there are 15 COVID-19 hospital patients.

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Neil Kooy said the number of admitted patients is down since January. He said ten patients were recently admitted compared to the 65 they had months ago.

In weeks past, Florida’s positivity rates were well above the 10% mark.

However, in the last two weeks, it hasn’t come close.

It’s clear we’ve made progress but even though it looks promising, doctors said we can’t stop what we’ve been doing.

“While there’s optimism. Certainly, the best way to prevent this pandemic is by getting immunized. We need to continue to do the things we’ve done,” Kooy said.

“We cannot allow our guards to be down. We need to continue to take precautions. We need to continue to wear masks and do physical distancing,” Dr. Azam said.

