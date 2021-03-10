COVID-19 numbers trending downward locally and statewide

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

As COVID-19 numbers are trending down, things are looking up.

Taking a look at the CDC’s most recent COVID-19 hospitalizations chart, you see three surges.

COVID-19 hospitalization numbers across the country. (CDC)

Today, we are on the downward side of the third surge.

Florida is seeing a similar trend.

“We are definitely seeing a decline in the number of cases,” local board-certified pediatrician Dr. Rubina Azam said.

The state as a whole has seen its fair share of COVID-19 deaths.

COVID-19 deaths in the state of Florida. (Florida Department of Health)

Looking back at the last year, it’s evident we’ve lost a lot of people.

As hospitalization numbers decline, so do deaths.

As of Tuesday in Bay County, there are 15 COVID-19 hospital patients.

15 people are in the hospital with COVID-19 in Bay County as of Tuesday (Agency for Healthcare Administration)

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Neil Kooy said the number of admitted patients is down since January. He said ten patients were recently admitted compared to the 65 they had months ago.

In weeks past, Florida’s positivity rates were well above the 10% mark.

However, in the last two weeks, it hasn’t come close.

The state of Florida's overall positivity rates in the last two weeks. (Florida Department of Health)

It’s clear we’ve made progress but even though it looks promising, doctors said we can’t stop what we’ve been doing.

“While there’s optimism. Certainly, the best way to prevent this pandemic is by getting immunized. We need to continue to do the things we’ve done,” Kooy said.

“We cannot allow our guards to be down. We need to continue to take precautions. We need to continue to wear masks and do physical distancing,” Dr. Azam said.

