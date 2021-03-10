Advertisement

Georgia man found dead in Panama City Beach canal

Bay County Sheriff's deputies are trying to determine the cause of death of a man found dead in Panama City Beach Wednesday.(WJHG-TV)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia man was found face down in a canal on Mariner Drive in Panama City Beach Wednesday morning.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the incident.

We’re told the man was in town visiting family. At this time, deputies say they’re trying to determine a cause of death.

This is a developing story that we will continue to monitor.

