Mexico Beach post office given the go-ahead

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Mexico Beach City Council is giving locals the go-ahead to put in a post office.

In a 3-2 vote Tuesday morning, council members agreed to draft a commitment letter.

The letter gives locals a five-year lease on the old fire station.

However, they have to find the funds to renovate the space themselves.

No taxpayer dollars will be used.

