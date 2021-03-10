Advertisement

Mexico Beach post office given the go-ahead

The new post office will be in the old fire station.
The new post office will be in the old fire station.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:05 PM CST
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Mexico Beach City Council is giving locals the go-ahead to put in a post office.

In a 3-2 vote Tuesday morning, council members agreed to draft a commitment letter.

The letter gives locals a five-year lease on the old fire station.

However, they have to find the funds to renovate the space themselves.

No taxpayer dollars will be used.

