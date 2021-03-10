Mosley Senior Alli Blais shines in MAPPS and in three sports

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mosley senior Alli Blais certainly has a plan, and she is certainly well on her way to executing that plan. All while helping three different Mosley teams this school year! Thus she is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week.

“I graduate high school with my AA, so technically I’ll be going into college as a junior.” Alli tells us. “And I”m debating either a bachelor’s degree or a masters degree. Then afterwards go into the Air Force as an officer.”

I believe she told me she applied for ten schools.” says Alli’s current ball coach, Mosley softball head coach Katie Lopes. “And she got into all ten, which is awesome and amazing for her.

And it’s awesome and amazing that Alli has become a starter for coach Lopes and the Mosley softball team, since she just picked up the sport. “Alli’s a great example to our team.” coach Lopes says. “She’s brand new to our program, this is her first year playing. She came in from volleyball and basketball. She decided to play softball and she’s been a great asset to our program and our team.” Yeah, she starred on the school’s volleyball and basketball teams, and is now playing softball. Again all while focusing on a very demanding academic curriculum within MAPPS. I asked Alli what it is that keeps her on the court and now the diamond, given the time she must dedicate to her studies? “It’s the winning, it’s the feeling of being able to like, accomplish something.” Blais replied. “And do it with a whole bunch of friends. To be able to look to my teammates, and see them screaming for us. Or just as a team, all hyped. That’s the best feeling of winning, when everybody is just so happy!” Newschannel 7′s Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.

