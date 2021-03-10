Advertisement

Panama City Fire Department receives new equipment

By Antonio Reese
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - From a classroom setting to a simulated hands-on experience, Panama City firefighters put their knowledge and skills to the test Tuesday.

The department held its annual bail-out training where all staff goes through a series of training sessions before completing the final goal of scaling out a window in a mock drill.

Panama City Fire Chief David Collier says the department’s old bail-out kits were in need of an upgrade.

Working with the city, the department received new equipment to carry out its goal.

“Our goal is to learn from previous incidents that occur in the fire service. This is something that happened many years ago. It’s something the fire service has learned to improve upon. And it just adds that extra bit of safety to our personnel to provide them with a way to egress a structure if they have to,” said Collier.

Collier adds the new equipment allows the department to focus on safety.

