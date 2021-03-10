Panama City Neighborhood Plans moving forward

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A final draft for the Panama City Neighborhood Plans was presented Tuesday morning at the Panama City Commission meeting.

The Neighborhood Plans are a citizen-driven effort to improve communities in Panama City. The plans focus on Millville, St. Andrews, and Glenwood.

The final drafts for the Millville and St. Andrews communities have been approved and are moving forward.

After hearing from Glenwood community members, officials have decided to go back and tweak a few of those plans.

“We’re still moving forward with the critical infrastructure; we’re still going to move forward with all of that,” said Panama City Commissioner Jenna Haligas. “We’re talking maybe four to six weeks or something but that’s it. We just want to make sure that the citizens are heard and that we implement what they want.”

City officials want citizens to know this project will take years to complete. They say it will be worth it to have Panama City as the premier city in the Panhandle.

