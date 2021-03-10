Advertisement

Panama City Neighborhood Plans moving forward

Panama City leaders are looking to improve the Millville, St. Andrews, and Glenwood communities.
Panama City leaders are looking to improve the Millville, St. Andrews, and Glenwood communities.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A final draft for the Panama City Neighborhood Plans was presented Tuesday morning at the Panama City Commission meeting.

The Neighborhood Plans are a citizen-driven effort to improve communities in Panama City. The plans focus on Millville, St. Andrews, and Glenwood.

The final drafts for the Millville and St. Andrews communities have been approved and are moving forward.

After hearing from Glenwood community members, officials have decided to go back and tweak a few of those plans.

“We’re still moving forward with the critical infrastructure; we’re still going to move forward with all of that,” said Panama City Commissioner Jenna Haligas. “We’re talking maybe four to six weeks or something but that’s it. We just want to make sure that the citizens are heard and that we implement what they want.”

City officials want citizens to know this project will take years to complete. They say it will be worth it to have Panama City as the premier city in the Panhandle.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children were killed in December when a truck drove onto a local mini-golf course.
State Attorney’s Office asks to ‘hold off’ on processing toxicology report in crash that killed two children at mini-golf course, according to FDLE
Florida Highway Patrol officials say a pickup truck was driving on Mace Martin Road when the...
One dead in single-vehicle crash in Gulf County
A man is dead and a woman and child are hurt after a crash in Jackson County Sunday evening.
One dead, two injured in Jackson County crash
A single passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Northwest Florida Beaches...
Plane makes emergency landing at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
Gold Rush Supreme Word of the Day

Latest News

One staff member is proposing a technology refresh​ plan for all Bay District Schools.
A proposed technology refresh plan would bring updated technology to Bay District Schools
Fraternity brothers at Troy University hike 128.3 miles from Alabama to Panama City Beach to...
Troy fraternity brothers walk almost 130 miles for wounded verterans
Tuesday, Bay District Schools board members held a millage rate workshop in hopes of educating...
Bay District School Board members educated voters on millage referendum
Panama City Beach is getting busier as the weather warms up.
A year after the pandemic started, local tourism numbers are getting back to normal
The new post office will be in the old fire station.
Mexico Beach post office given the go-ahead