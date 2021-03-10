Advertisement

Panama City still accepting applications for the Voluntary Home Buyout Program

The city is still accepting applications for the program.
By Sam Martello
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thirty-seven applications have been sent over to the Department of Economic Opportunity to be considered for the Voluntary Home Buyout Program.

The program allows Panama City to buy people out of their homes that were damaged by Hurricane Michael or are in flood-prone areas.

The DEO awarded $5 million to Panama City for the program. City officials are asking for an additional $2.2 million to reach the full need for the program.

Following the initial application period, there will now be a second window open for people to apply.

“This is an opportunity for our citizens to really get that stress off of their lives,” said Mark McQueen, Panama City city manager. “Because every time it rains many of them are concerned ‘is my house going to flood’? Now they have an opportunity if they are concerned for that they can go ahead and move forward.”

You can find the application for the Home Buyout Program on the city’s website here: Panama City, FL - Official Website | Official Website (pcgov.org)

