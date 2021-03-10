South Walton connector road study extended to 2022

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Traffic in South Walton can be a headache, especially on County Road 30A.

But a new connector road between Highway 98 and 30A could be the solution.

At Tuesday’s Walton County commission meeting, the board approved an extension on a study that started in 2018.

Walton County Public Information Manager Louis Svehla said this is the second time the study has been extended.

“You have to look at the environmental issues. You have to look at anything you could potentially go through. You have to look at what you’re trying to fix, [in this case] traffic. You have to look at right-of-way; it’s a very in-depth study,” said Svehla.

He added part of the reason the study could be taking a while could be because of the pandemic.

“Traffic first and foremost is a big issue. The other [goal] is looking at ways to ease flow and to get to different places in the county,” said Svehla.

The contract with Atkins North America, Inc. to do the study has been extended to April 30, 2022.

