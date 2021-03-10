Advertisement

South Walton connector road study extended to 2022

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Traffic in South Walton can be a headache, especially on County Road 30A.

But a new connector road between Highway 98 and 30A could be the solution.

At Tuesday’s Walton County commission meeting, the board approved an extension on a study that started in 2018.

Walton County Public Information Manager Louis Svehla said this is the second time the study has been extended.

“You have to look at the environmental issues. You have to look at anything you could potentially go through. You have to look at what you’re trying to fix, [in this case] traffic. You have to look at right-of-way; it’s a very in-depth study,” said Svehla.

He added part of the reason the study could be taking a while could be because of the pandemic.

“Traffic first and foremost is a big issue. The other [goal] is looking at ways to ease flow and to get to different places in the county,” said Svehla.

The contract with Atkins North America, Inc. to do the study has been extended to April 30, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children were killed in December when a truck drove onto a local mini-golf course.
State Attorney’s Office asks to ‘hold off’ on processing toxicology report in crash that killed two children at mini-golf course, according to FDLE
Florida Highway Patrol officials say a pickup truck was driving on Mace Martin Road when the...
One dead in single-vehicle crash in Gulf County
A man is dead and a woman and child are hurt after a crash in Jackson County Sunday evening.
One dead, two injured in Jackson County crash
A single passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Northwest Florida Beaches...
Plane makes emergency landing at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
Gold Rush Supreme Word of the Day

Latest News

Limits on the amount of THC in medical marijuana would be imposed under a bill approved by its...
House committee approves THC limits for medical marijuana
Southport third grader gets to practice his class project in front of Jordan Spieth
Southport Elementary student gets audience from PGA Tour star Jordan Spieth
Mosley hammers Choctaw Tuesday
Mosley gets big win over Choctaw on the baseball diamond Tuesday
From a classroom setting to a simulated hands-on experience, Panama City firefighters put their...
Panama City Fire Department receives new equipment