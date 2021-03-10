Southport Elementary third grader gets an audience with Jordan Spieth

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Southport Elementary student is doing a class project on Jordan Spieth, and Tuesday in Ponte Vedra, he got to try out that project in front of Spieth himself! That exchange happening Tuesday during a practice round at the Players Championship in Ponte Vedra. Southport third grader James Anderson is taking part in what the school calls its Wax Museum Day Wednesday, James is Jordan Spieth. So he has to have a speech ready on Spieth’s life and career. As it happens, Jordan and his family at the practice round Tuesday. The youngster found himself a good spot just outside the lines along one of the fairways on the course over there, and he was ready when the practice round backed up, giving James the chance to get Spieth’s attention. The golfer obliged when called by Anderson and his baby brother, and here is how it went.

“Hey Jordan! I’m doing a report on you at school. Do you want to hear my speech? James called out. Spieth heard that call, and walked over in front of James, replying “Sure buddy.”

James then began “My name is Jordan Spieth. I was born on July 27th, 1993 in Dallas, Texas. I am famous for being one of the most well known golfers on the PGA Tour. One reason is for being one of the youngest golfers to win the Masters, the U.S. Open, and the youngest golfer to win the John Deere Classic in 82 years. Something interesting about my life is I started playing golf at age four. A little know fact about me is I’m a huge Dallas Cowboys fan and good friends with former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. Did you know my middle name is Alexander? I also have a special needs sister named Ellie. And my foundation’s platform is to find better educational opportunities for children like her. Thank you, hope to see you out on the Tour!”

All that drew a huge smile and a “That’s great.” from the golfer. James’ mother and father, and others close by applauded.

The golfer then signed a ball for James, one no doubt the youngster will cherish for a long, long time.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.