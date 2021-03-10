Advertisement

Texas reopens businesses to 100% capacity, lifts mask mandate Wednesday

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The state of Texas is officially reopening Wednesday, which includes lifting its COVID-19 mask mandate.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s new executive order reopens all businesses to 100% capacity.

Texas business owners will still have the option to limit capacity or implement their own safety protocols if they choose.

If COVID-19 hospitalizations surge again in any of the 22 hospital regions in Texas, some restrictions could return.

County judges could make that call if hospitalizations surge above 15% in a region for seven straight days.

While they would have the power to reinstate some COVID-19 restrictions, they can’t limit capacity at stores and restaurants to less than 50%.

Health officials have expressed concern about another surge if people don’t continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Lifting the COVID-19 restrictions in Texas wasn’t factored into a model that is already projecting 576,000 Americans will die of coronavirus by July 1.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children were killed in December when a truck drove onto a local mini-golf course.
State Attorney’s Office asks to ‘hold off’ on processing toxicology report in crash that killed two children at mini-golf course, according to FDLE
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Gold Rush Supreme Word of the Day
A man is dead and a woman and child are hurt after a crash in Jackson County Sunday evening.
One dead, two injured in Jackson County crash
Council members voted on their top ten and selected three to interview.​
Panama City Beach Council picks top three candidates to be new city manager

Latest News

Vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sit in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital...
AP source: US to buy additional 100 million Johnson & Johnson doses
This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of...
Royal response fails to end anger over Meghan racism claims
After Sunday's jawdropping interview with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, the...
British royal family gives reaction to Harry, Meghan's interview.
Halfway to 100 days: Update on Biden administration’s COVID plan
Jury selection is set to begin in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer...
Attorneys sift strong opinions, anxiety among Chauvin jurors