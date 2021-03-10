Advertisement

Troy fraternity brothers walk almost 130 miles for wounded verterans

Fraternity brothers at Troy University hike 128.3 miles from Alabama to Panama City Beach to...
Fraternity brothers at Troy University hike 128.3 miles from Alabama to Panama City Beach to raise money for Jeep Sullivan’s Wounded Warrior Outdoor Adventures.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s not how typical college students spend their spring break. But for the brothers of Alpha Tau Omega at Troy University, it is. Over the past week, they’ve hiked more than 100 miles from Alabama to Vernon, heading to Panama City Beach.

“My feet are hurting. I got one blister. And my knees, they just feel like they’re about to give out,” Alpha Tau Omega Brother Tyler Irvin said.

But it’s all for a good cause.

“We have one of the most unique philanthropy events in the nation,” Irvin continued.

The young men are raising money for Jeep Sullivan’s Wounded Warrior Outdoor Adventures.

“To really kind of open up conversation of what it’s like to be in combat and then come home and just kind of suffer through a lot of the stuff they go through,” WalkHard Director and Alpha Tau Omega Brother Josh Marvin said.

WalkHard is the biggest Greek fundraiser at Troy University, raising more than $300,000 since 2014.

“Being part of something bigger than yourself is really special and something you don’t get to do that often. So doing it with your brothers is something really cool,” Alpha Tau Omega Brother Will Lansberg said.

The hike ends at 128.3 miles when the brothers step foot into Pier Park.

“When you walk into Pier Park and see how many people are there for you and see how many veterans are there that you’ve helped, it’s incredible,” Alpha Tau Omega Brother Tommy Benjamin said.

The brothers will announce how much money they raised Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. in Pier Park.

