Tuesday Evening Forecast

Sunny and dry weather is in the forecast
By Chris Smith
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We are setting into a nice spring weather pattern that might give you a case of spring fever this weekend. For tonight skies will be mostly clear & it won’t be quite as cold as lows will be in the 40s (inland) w/50s (coast). Expect mostly sunny skies Wednesday w/highs near 70 at the coast & mid to upper 70s inland. The warming trend continues through the weekend w/no rain in the forecast until the beginning of next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

