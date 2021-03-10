Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We are setting into a nice spring weather pattern that might give you a case of spring fever this weekend. For tonight skies will be mostly clear & it won’t be quite as cold as lows will be in the 40s (inland) w/50s (coast). Expect mostly sunny skies Wednesday w/highs near 70 at the coast & mid to upper 70s inland. The warming trend continues through the weekend w/no rain in the forecast until the beginning of next week.

