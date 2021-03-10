Advertisement

Walton County Fatal

Police Lights
Police Lights(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Santa Rosa Beach man is dead after a crash late Tuesday night on U.S 98 near Doodles Forest Road, just east of Highway 331.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say an SUV and sedan collided, the driver of the sedan was killed. The driver and the passengers in the SUV suffered minor injuries.

According to FHP the Walton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a wrong-way driver before the crash occurred. The crash is under investigation. We will have more details as they become available.

